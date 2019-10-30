The pieces are all in place for the Hawkeyes to have a special season on the mat. Iowa returns six All Americans and also add Michael Kemerer back into the lineup after missing last season due to injury. That means the Hawkeyes will have plenty of firepower on the mat this winter when they host top programs like Penn State, Ohio State, and Oklahoma State in dual meets. We spoke with national champion Spencer, Lee, Kemerer, Alex Marinelli, Tony Cassioppi, and Alex Marinelli to get their thoughts on the upcoming season.

