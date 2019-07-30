Bowie discusses latest Iowa visit
Getting an opportunity to spend more time with defensive line coach Kelvin Bell was a special part of the Hawkeye Tailgater weekend for West Branch native Jeff Bowie. After his visit, we caught up with the 6-foot-5, 242-pound Bowie to discuss his thoughts on Iowa, the latest on his recruiting, and much more.
Q: Overall how was your trip at Iowa on Sunday?
BOWIE: It was really good. I had lots of fun talking with the coaches and learning more about the parts of the program you don't really see from the outside.
Q: What are those parts of the program and what did you learn about them?
BOWIE: I learned lots about the academic side of things and just how they like to do things in the program.
Q: What was your schedule during the day?
BOWIE: We ate and then we got to tour the campus and the weight room. Then we got to try on the jerseys and everything before meeting with the coaches.
Q: What would you consider your favorite part of the trip?
BOWIE: Probably the position meetings when we got to really talk with Coach Bell.
Q: Why did that stand out so much to you?
BOWIE: That was really the best part of the trip to listen to Coach Bell and see how he does things.
Q: How would you describe the coaching style of Coach Bell?
BOWIE: I think does a really good job at telling what he expects, and he understands how different people learn things.
Q: What would you say you learned most about Iowa today?
BOWIE: I learned that when you come to Iowa no matter who you think you are, you are going to have to work hard and get better.
Q: Which recruits did you hang out with most today?
BOWIE: The whole defensive line really.
Q: How is that bond with that group of recruits?
BOWIE: I think everyone gets along well, so pretty good.
Q: How do you feel about the Iowa program as a whole?
BOWIE: I feel like it's a great place for development and they have coaches that have been in and around the program for a long time.
Q: Are you any closer to a final decision?
BOWIE: I think I'm going to wait until after this season to make a decision.
Q: Anything stand out to you as a favorite at this point?
BOWIE: No, I'm still considering all options at this point.
Q: What schools that haven't offered continue to recruit you?
BOWIE: Notre Dame mostly.
Q: Do you have any idea where you stand with them as a recruit?
BOWIE: I don't really know, but I think they like me.
Q: What colleges are you trying to visit this fall?
BOWIE: I think I will be going to Iowa and possibly Nebraska and Iowa State.
Q: How do you feel your high school season will go this year?
BOWIE: I think that it should go very well because we have a very good team and I feel like I have gotten much better this off-season.
Had a great day at the Iowa Tailgater today!🐤 Thanks for having me @CoachK_Bell pic.twitter.com/0lgAiJiHaB— Jeffrey Bowie (@jeffreyjbowie) July 28, 2019
A three-star prospect, Bowie currently holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, Minnesota, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, and Northern Illinois.
As a sophomore, Bowie finished the season with 44 tackles, 11.5 TFL, and 7 sacks.
See highlights from his sophomore year at West Branch in the video below.