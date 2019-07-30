Getting an opportunity to spend more time with defensive line coach Kelvin Bell was a special part of the Hawkeye Tailgater weekend for West Branch native Jeff Bowie. After his visit, we caught up with the 6-foot-5, 242-pound Bowie to discuss his thoughts on Iowa, the latest on his recruiting, and much more.

Q: Overall how was your trip at Iowa on Sunday?

BOWIE: It was really good. I had lots of fun talking with the coaches and learning more about the parts of the program you don't really see from the outside.

‪‬Q: What are those parts of the program and what did you learn about them?

BOWIE: I learned lots about the academic side of things and just how they like to do things in the program.‪

Q: What was your schedule during the day?

BOWIE: We ate and then we got to tour the campus and the weight room. Then we got to try on the jerseys and everything before meeting with the coaches.‪‬

Q: What would you consider your favorite part of the trip?

BOWIE: Probably the position meetings when we got to really talk with Coach Bell.‪‬

Q: Why did that stand out so much to you?

BOWIE: That was really the best part of the trip to listen to Coach Bell and see how he does things.‪‬

Q: How would you describe the coaching style of Coach Bell?

BOWIE: I think does a really good job at telling what he expects, and he understands how different people learn things.

‪‬Q: What would you say you learned most about Iowa today?

BOWIE: I learned that when you come to Iowa no matter who you think you are, you are going to have to work hard and get better.‪‬

Q: Which recruits did you hang out with most today?

BOWIE: The whole defensive line really.

‪‬Q: How is that bond with that group of recruits?

BOWIE: I think everyone gets along well, so pretty good.‪‬

Q: How do you feel about the Iowa program as a whole?

BOWIE: I feel like it's a great place for development and they have coaches that have been in and around the program for a long time.

‪‬Q: Are you any closer to a final decision?

BOWIE: I think I'm going to wait until after this season to make a decision.‪‬

Q: Anything stand out to you as a favorite at this point?

BOWIE: No, I'm still considering all options at this point.‪‬

Q: What schools that haven't offered continue to recruit you?

BOWIE: Notre Dame mostly.‪‬

Q: Do you have any idea where you stand with them as a recruit?

BOWIE: I don't really know, but I think they like me.‪‬

Q: What colleges are you trying to visit this fall?

BOWIE: I think I will be going to Iowa and possibly Nebraska and Iowa State.‪‬

Q: How do you feel your high school season will go this year?

BOWIE: I think that it should go very well because we have a very good team and I feel like I have gotten much better this off-season.