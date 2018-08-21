HawkeyeReport.com

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The University of Iowa, in conjunction with the Big Ten Conference, announced its men's basketball Big Ten schedule for the 2018-19 season Tuesday.

For the first time in league history, the Big Ten schedule consists of 20 games. Of Iowa’s 10 home conference games, eight will be played on a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa's two early Big Ten games are home versus Wisconsin on Friday, Nov. 30, and at Michigan State on Monday, Dec. 3. It will mark the seventh time in nine years that the Hawkeyes will open league play at home under head coach Fran McCaffery. Iowa’s eight weekend home games, include three on Friday evenings (Wisconsin on Nov. 30; Michigan on Feb. 1; Indiana on Feb. 22), three on Sundays (Nebraska on Jan. 6; Illinois on Jan. 20; Northwestern on Feb. 10), and two on Saturdays (Ohio State on Jan. 12; Rutgers on March 2). The Hawkeyes will play their final two Big Ten games away from home (Wisconsin on March 7; Nebraska on March 10), marking just the second time in nine seasons that Iowa’s regular season finale is on the road.

Iowa will play seven teams twice and six teams once. The Hawkeyes will compete against Indiana, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, and Wisconsin twice. Iowa will host Illinois, Maryland, and Michigan, and travel to Minnesota, Penn State, and Purdue.

Iowa's two conference “byes” come between games played Sunday, Jan. 27 and Friday, Feb. 1 and Sunday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 16.

Overall, Iowa will play 19 home games in 2018-19, which includes an exhibition game Nov. 4 versus Guilford College, before the regular season tips off Nov. 8, against UMKC. Iowa returns 12 players, including all five starters, from last year's squad. The Hawkeyes will be led by juniors Tyler Cook and Jordan Bohannon. Cook led Iowa in both scoring (15.3) and rebounding (6.8), while Bohannon led the team in assists (178) and 3-pointers (96) and was second in scoring (13.5). Game times and television information for each game will be announced at a later date. Iowa has ranked in the top 30 in national attendance each of the past six seasons, including placing in the top 25 five of the last six years. Fans can request season tickets for the upcoming basketball season at the UI Athletics Ticket Office at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, over the phone at 1-800-IA-HAWKS, or online at hawkeyesports.com/tickets.

2018-19 IOWA MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Sun., Nov. 4 Guliford College (exhibition) IOWA CITY



Thurs., Nov. 8 UMKC # IOWA CITY

Sun., Nov. 11 Green Bay # IOWA CITY

Thurs., Nov. 15 vs. Oregon + New York, N.Y.

Fri., Nov. 16 vs. Connecticut/Syracuse + New York, N.Y.

Wed., Nov. 21 Alabama State IOWA CITY

Tues., Nov. 27 Pitt % IOWA CITY

Fri., Nov. 30 Wisconsin IOWA CITY

Mon., Dec. 3 at Michigan State East Lansing, Mich.

Thurs., Dec. 6 Iowa State * IOWA CITY

Sat., Dec. 15 vs. Northern Iowa ^ Des Moines, Iowa

Tues., Dec. 18 Western Carolina IOWA CITY

Sat., Dec. 22 Savannah State IOWA CITY

Sat., Dec. 29 Bryant IOWA CITY

Thurs., Jan. 3 at Purdue West Lafayette, Ind.

Sun., Jan. 6 Nebraska IOWA CITY

Wed., Jan. 9 at Northwestern Evanston, Ill.

Sat., Jan. 12 Ohio State IOWA CITY

Wed., Jan. 16 at Penn State University Park, Pa.

Sun., Jan. 20 Illinois IOWA CITY

Thurs., Jan. 24 Michigan State IOWA CITY

Sun., Jan. 27 at Minnesota Minneapolis, Minn.

Fri., Feb. 1 Michigan IOWA CITY

Thurs., Feb. 7 at Indiana Bloomington, Ind.

Sun., Feb. 10 Northwestern IOWA CITY

Sat., Feb. 16 at Rutgers Piscataway, N.J.

Tues., Feb. 19 Maryland IOWA CITY

Fri., Feb. 22 Indiana IOWA CITY

Tues., Feb. 26 at Ohio State Columbus, Ohio

Sat., March 2 Rutgers IOWA CITY

Thurs., March 7 at Wisconsin Madison, Wis.

Sun., March 10 at Nebraska Lincoln, Neb.

Wed.-Sun., Mar. 13-17 at Big Ten Tournament Chicago

Tues.-Wed., Mar. 19-20 at First Four Dayton, Ohio

Thurs.-Sun., Mar. 21-24 at NCAA Tournament, First/Second Rounds

Thurs.-Sun., Mar. 28-31 at NCAA Tournament Regional Finals

Sat.-Mon., Apr. 6-8 at NCAA Final Four Minneapolis, Minn.

Note: All times listed are central time

^ - - Hy-Vee Classic in Des Moines, Iowa # - - 2K Classic benefiting Wounded Warrior Project Preliminary Game

* - - Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series % - - ACC/Big Ten Challenge

+ - - 2K Classic benefiting Wounded Warrior Project