Hawkeyes return plenty of talent

The end to the Iowa Women’s Basketball season was a shocking one and it put a damper on what was an incredible season. They finished their season winning 17 of their last 21 games, including a share of the Big Ten Regular Season Title and a Big Ten Tournament Title.

However, the fact of the matter is that the season is over and now there is a long wait until next season begins. Despite that long wait, we can take a look forward to next season and how the team may look.

We do know a little bit about the schedule starting with the in-state programs. It is safe to assume, that Iowa will face the three schools, with Northern Iowa and Iowa State set to come to Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes will travel to Drake, after having their home contest this season canceled.

We also know that Iowa will play in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. The other three teams in the field, include Duke, Oregon State and Paige Bueckers led Connecticut. An early season match-up between a couple of the best players in the country will be exciting.

Looking at the roster, a pair of seniors depart from the roster: Tomi Taiwo and Logan Cook. Taiwo primarily came off the bench, but stepped into the starting lineup when injuries became an issue. Logan Cook missed most of the season with an injury.

The 2022-23 roster by the numbers…

Points Per Game: Iowa will return 78.8 ppg and 94.2% of scoring

Rebounds Per Game: Iowa will return 34.2 rpg and 92.6% of rebounds

Assists Per Game: Iowa will return 18.5 apg and 94.4% of assists

3pt Field Goals: Iowa will return 88.6% of 3pt makes

Minutes: Iowa will return 89.8% of minutes

The Projected Roster

Guards: Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall, Kylie Feuerbach, Sydney Affolter

Forwards: McKenna Warnock, Shateah Wetering

Centers: Monika Czinano, Addison O’Grady, Sharon Goodman, AJ Ediger

Newcomers: 6’2 F Hannah Stuelke, 5’9 G Taylor McCabe, 6’2 F Jada Gyamfi

With this projected roster, 14 of 15 scholarships will be filled, meaning that there is room for a transfer, if the coaching staff were to decide that they wanted to go that direction.

There really is not a lot to discuss when it comes to the starting lineup. The starting five returns intact, led by Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano. The big question has to do with who gets minutes off of the bench.

Kylie Feuerbach figures to once again be part of the guard rotation off the bench and showed flashes of being able to drive and pass the ball well. She averaged 14.6 minutes per game off the bench this season. Incoming freshman Taylor McCabe could be a contributor right away and her 3pt shooting ability will give an already potent lineup even more firepower. She broke the Nebraska state record for most 3pt makes in a high school career. Sydney Affolter saw limited time this season, but will have the off-season to improve and try to work her way into the rotation.

The forward spot gets some good help with the incoming freshman in Hannah Stuelke and Jada Gyamfi. McKenna Warnock is a solid rebounder, but when she came off the court, the Hawkeyes were forced to go with a four-guard lineup. Stuelke should be able to come in and provide some rebounding help right away, while Shateah Wetering returns from an ACL tear.

Behind Czinano at center, you have a lot of options, starting with Addison O’Grady, who showed a lot of potential as a freshman and should grow a lot as she continues to work with Coach Jan Jensen. Sharon Goodman will be back from an ACL tear and will vie for some minutes as well. AJ Ediger played limited minutes as a freshman, but is another one that will grow as she works with Coach Jensen.

Rebounding, limiting turnovers and defense will be the main points of emphasis over the off-season. Too many times, the Hawkeyes gave up second chance opportunities and it was the story in many of their losses, including their second round loss to Creighton. The scoring defense improved from 80.2 ppg to 70.2 ppg and with the offensive firepower that they have returning, an improvement to 66-67 ppg could chop off a couple more losses next season.

This team is not far away from being that Elite Eight or even Final Four type team that many were hoping for. The Hawkeyes were 5-6 in games decided by eight points or less, but showed what they can be when they beat Indiana, Michigan and Nebraska a combined five times during their late season eight game winning streak. Caitlin Clark will only continue to refine her skills, while the younger players on the bench will improve over the off-season. Expect the Hawkeyes to in about the same position as the beginning of this year, which was preseason top ten ranking.



