HawkeyeReport - Hawkeyes shoot their way past Cornhuskers

It was bombs away from the Iowa basketball team on Thursday night as they used lethal three point shooting to down Nebraska, 102-61. The Hawkeyes finished 16-43 from three in the game, including a career tying best 8 from guard Jordan Bohannon. Patrick McCaffery even got into the act in the second half, dropping three of his own in the second half in short order.



Following the victory, Bohannon discussed how Nebraska allowed the Hawkeyes open looks from the outside and how they made them pay. He also discussed getting hot from distance. Patrick McCaffery shared his story of puking during games and how Joe Toussaint has kept working and improving.

