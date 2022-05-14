Hawkeyes smash Spartans

No better way to get your 30th win of the season than in blowout fashion. The Hawkeyes used a huge seventh inning to put the game out of reach and they picked up the 12-2 series clinching victory over Michigan State.

The win marks the seventh time that Coach Rick Heller has reached the 30-win mark with the Hawkeyes and the first time since 2019. The Hawkeyes had just two 30-win seasons in the 17 years prior to Heller’s arrival.

“It was great to get win No. 30, especially with all this team has gone through,” said Heller. “The injuries, fighting, scrapping, clawing with our early season schedule. Getting to that number is great and even bigger yet, we’re still in the race.”

Despite the result, the game did not go as smoothly as the final score may suggest. For the third straight week, Connor Schultz did not get past his third inning of work and today, the leash was even shorter from Coach Heller.

The Spartans collected four hits in the first inning, including RBI singles from Dillon Kark and Peter Ahn to make it 2-0 Michigan State. When you are chasing an NCAA at-large bid, you cannot afford to allow a bunch of runs to begin the game, so Heller pulled the trigger on a pitching change.

It worked out well. Duncan Davitt, Ben Beutel and Cam Baumann completed 8.1 scoreless innings of work to end the game. The Spartans loaded the bases in the second and fifth inning, but the Iowa pitching staff stomped out both fires to keep MSU at two runs. Duncan did a particularly solid job, going 3.2 innings in early relief, including three strikeouts.

“It was a positive day after we worked out of those jams. Michigan State came out swinging the bats. It could have been a lot worse early, but thanks to Davitt and when he hit the wall, Beutel came into a bases loaded jam and got us out of it.”

Meanwhile, The Hawkeyes tied the game in the third inning on a two-run home run from Peyton Williams. The blast is his 11th of the season, which allows him to retake the team lead over Keaton Anthony.

“After the rain delay, Petersen coming out, first batter and hitting the bases-clearing double on a full-count, that was big.”



