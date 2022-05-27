Hawkeyes survive in Big Ten Tournament

Survive and Advance.

When you fall to the loser’s bracket after day one of the tournament, that has to become the thought process for the rest of the week. Doesn’t matter how you win; the goal is just to live for another day. The Hawkeyes fought off a tough Purdue Boilermaker squad and secured a 5-4 victory to extend their stay in Omaha by another day.

“It was a really hard-fought game and I’m really proud of our team,” said Coach Rick Heller. “Sticking with it. Just trying to find a way to get it done today when we were having a hard time hitting some barrels.”

For the second straight day, the Hawkeye offense struggled to get the bats going. However, some good ole Hellerball helped Iowa manufacture some runs to stay in the game.

The Boilermakers got on the board in the second inning on a mistake from Dylan Nedved. He hung a slider to 3B Troy Viola, and the graduate senior sent in over the left field wall to give Purdue a 1-0 lead.

Iowa had just two baserunners through four innings, but finally got things going in the fifth inning with some small ball. Sam Petersen reached base via error to begin the inning, which was later followed by an infield single from Ben Wilmes. Petersen scored on a passed ball, while Wilmes scored on a Hellerball special, a safety squeeze from Michael Seegers. Kyle Huckstorf later scored on a wild pitch and the Hawkeyes turned a 1-0 deficit into a 3-1 lead with just one ball leaving the infield in the entire inning.

The small ball approach was not the plan going into the game, but Coach Heller knew they needed to get something going.

“That was kind of a ‘been doing this 35 years, we better figure something out here quick or we’re in trouble,’” said Heller.

Purdue bounced back in the bottom of the fifth with back-to-back one out hits, including a ground rule double from Ryan Howe. Steven Ramirez drove in a run with an RBI groundout to cut the Iowa lead to 3-2. However, the Hawkeyes answered right back. Cade Moss delivered an RBI double down the line in the top of the sixth to make it 4-2.

The back-and-forth battle continued in the bottom of the inning, as CJ Valdez and Paul Toetz singled to get a two out rally going. Cam Thompson followed with an RBI single, which was followed by an error on an Evan Albrecht groundball. The error by 3B Ben Wilmes allowed Toetz to score and all the sudden the game was knotted a 4.

Nedved gave the Hawkeyes 6.0 innings to save some of the bullpen and allowed four runs, three earned on seven hits. The big stat was four strikeouts and zero free bases given up.

“Dylan gave us a great start. He was really good,” said Heller. “He makes one mistake and boom home run. Hangs one slider in the first five innings and really the only hard contact (he allowed) until the fifth inning.”

Ben Beutel came in after a leadoff single from Purdue in the seventh inning and recorded a couple of outs, but turned it over to Will Christophersen with two outs and runners on the corners. Will caught Troy Viola looking on a slider to end the threat and keep the game even at 4.



