Hawkeyes sweep Gophers

In baseball, it doesn’t matter how you score, when you score or how many runs you score.

It just matters what the score is after nine innings.

Today, the Iowa Hawkeyes kept fans on the edge of their seats for 6+ innings, as they struggled to move runners around the bases and trailed Minnesota 3-0. Then the Iowa bats exploded for nine combined runs in the seventh and eighth innings to pull out the 9-3 victory and earn a sweep of the Gophers.

“We never stopped believing in our offense,” said Will Mulflur. “Didn’t get off to the best start, Maldonado was pretty good early. We just kept at it…Never wavered with our confidence. I thought that was important.”

Aidan Maldonado had his best stuff working for him on the mound today and it looked like he was going to lead the Gophers to a Sunday victory for back-to-back weeks. Maldonado went 5.1 innings and held the Hawkeyes to just two hits, while he racked up nine strikeouts to two walks.

“Maldonado was really good today and he’s a great arm. We knew that coming into it, that he had the capability of really shutting you down,” said Coach Rick Heller. “We didn’t execute our plan. We chased too much, we were undisciplined, and I think he won five of six 3-2 counts.”

On the other hand, for the first time all season, Ty Langenberg got hit hard. The Gophers got on the board in the top of the first inning with an RBI double from Chase Stanke, but they didn’t stop there.

Minnesota scored again in the second inning on an RBI single from Andrew Wilhite. Then again in the third inning on a Drew Stahl RBI double to make it 3-0 Gophers. Langenberg got through just 3.0 innings, allowing three runs on six hits.

“This was Ty’s roughest start. For whatever reason, he was just struggling to locate his pitches and that was the first time that a team has really hit him,” said Heller. “Tip the cap to Ben DeTaeye. He came in and settled the game down.”

Ben DeTaeye came to the mound from the bullpen and gave 2.0 solid innings to settle the game down, while Dylan Nedved took it from there. The redshirt senior made his second appearance since being moved back to the bullpen and threw the last 4.0 innings, allowing just one hit, while striking out three.

“Feels good to give your team a chance. I know it was big to get some shutdown innings, so they could come back in and try to give us a chance to win,” said Nedved. “Just trying to give my team the best chance to win whenever I can, so whenever they give me the ball, I’m ready for it.”

The Hawkeyes just needed some offense to pick up the sweep. They got plenty of it late in the game.

A Kyle Huckstorf walk, and Ben Wilmes single started the rally for Heller’s squad in the seventh inning. Michael Seegers followed with an RBI single, and Peyton Williams drove in a run with a ground out to cut the Gopher lead to 3-2.

Later, Ben Tallman delivered a two out game tying single, while Will Mulflur ripped a double down the LF line to drive in two more runs and give Iowa the 5-3 lead. Sam Petersen drove in another run with a single and Ben Wilmes pushed two more across with a single of his own. 36 minutes later, the Hawkeyes led 8-3.



