It wasn't easy and it certainly wasn't pretty, but the Iowa basketball team rallied from a 12 point deficit with under eight minutes left to beat Wisconsin, 68-62. The tough night including Iowa shooting just 33% from the field and going 3-20 from three point range, yet, they found a way to win on Monday night. Following the victory, Luka Garza and Connor McCaffery discuss the comeback and the incidents late in the game. Joe Toussaint, C.J. Fredrick and Joe Wieskamp discuss the toughness of this Hawkeye team and now they responded late to pull out the victory.

