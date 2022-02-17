Hawkeyes talk frustrating loss to Wolverines

It was a night filled with some frustration for the Iowa basketball team as their late rally fell short in an 84-79 loss to Michigan on Thursday evening at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Following the loss, Jordan Bohannon was still showing plenty of confidence in his team, but he is clearly frustrated by the officials and the lack of calls going Iowa's way. Also, Keegan Murray discusses his cramping issues in the game and how it impacted his play and he looks ahead to Ohio State on Saturday.

