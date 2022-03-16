Hawkeyes talk NCAA Tournament & Richmond

Jordan Bohannon and Keegan Murray met the media in Buffalo to discuss their careers and this season, along with what they have seen from this Richmond team on film.



Q. Keegan, what have you learned from the oldest guy in college basketball history?

KEEGAN MURRAY: I don't know. For me, it's just the leadership that he brought, I guess, this year, just the experience that he had. We have an inexperienced team, you would say, going into this season. So I just think he has really brought us all together.

Q. When has it meant -- (Off microphone) --

KEEGAN MURRAY: I think for him, it's a familiar spot for him because he has been playing there his whole time here. Joe Toussaint has been really good about giving that position up and just coming in and doing what he does, but he just he really just grasps that role. And a lot of our guys have went along with it, and it's been good for us.

Q. Jordan, you've been to a lot of NCAA tournaments. What makes this team different in your mind that you can make a big run here?

JORDAN BOHANNON: I just think how together we were. Obviously, you have to be together to win four games in four days in the Big Ten Tournament. The league is the best it's ever been. A lot of great teams we beat in the Big Ten tournament. So for us to rally around each other and pull that off last week, that shows how together we are right now.

At the end of the day, you can be the most skilled, most talented team, but the best teams in the March Madness that are able to make deep runs are the most together teams, and I think we're definitely right there.

Q. For Jordan. The selflessness it takes to take advantage of the COVID-19 year and to stick to playing basketball when you could be doing other things, you did it and the six guys on the Richmond team did it. What is that like when you are facing a team of that kind of experience and just the overall, I don't know, I guess selflessness it took to do that, to commit to one more year of college?

JORDAN BOHANNON: I have to give a lot of credit to this Richmond team. They have a lot of those guys that brought all these guys back and decided they wanted to do something special this year, and they're one of the most experienced teams, very skilled. They're really tough to guard. I can't say enough good things about that.

I think across the whole country, I think every college athlete that had the chance to, I think they should have, especially after the year that we had last year. It just didn't ever feel like a real season with regards to just playing every day and getting tested every day and going through the whole COVID pandemic. So it's cool to see because my advocation for it, a lot of these college athletes that have stepped up this last year, it's really cool to see them take advantage of that, and especially NIL coming about, it's definitely a great experience and hopefully that experienced this last year well and obviously they have making the NCAA tournament.

Q. Keegan, when you look at the past three years for you, senior year of high school, prep school, now you're first team all American, how describe the ascension and how quickly that happened and the work you put in to do all that?

KEEGAN MURRAY: For me, it was just really putting my head down and not listening to what anyone had to say about me. If I listened to other people's opinions, I wouldn't be here right now.

For me and my brother, we really just worked in silence. We worked out with each other a lot and got each other better, and I think that was one of the key things that allowed me to have my run this year and also last year, my ascension. I just credit the hard work of the people that have been around me and stuck with me.

Q. If you have been asked this in any form before I walked in here, just tell me, and move on, but have you been surprised at all with all the national basketball figures who have projected big things for you guys in this tournament?

JORDAN BOHANNON: I could care less what anyone says, especially Jeff Goodman. I don't really -- (Laughing). No, we're really focused on what's inside the locker room. You know, we obviously -- it's hard not to pay attention to it after winning a Big Ten title and Indianapolis and the run we had, but at the end of the day, we care most about what is happening inside the locker room. We're not listening to anything outside, and that's going to continue to be our focus.

Q. Keegan, could you express maybe the impressions about Richmond and concerns about Richmond?

KEEGAN MURRAY: Yeah, I think they're a really experienced team. They have a lot of seniors on their team, so that helps them a lot going into March, but they're a team that plays really well together. They share the ball really well. They have a couple of good players, and I feel like they are team -- their experience helps a lot, and that's what you need and that's how they made the run in this tournament as a six seed. So, yeah, for us, it's all hands on deck because we know they're a really good team.

Q. When I talked to you the other day, you said Keegan doesn't talk much. He is quiet. You could kind of see it now a little bit. Give me a story of maybe when you have seen that personality come out, and maybe even his development as a player and how that pertains to him being more confident?

JORDAN BOHANNON: He is very -- he doesn't like to show a lot of emotions. That's pretty obvious. We've been trying to get him to smile a little more these past couple of weeks. I got him to smile after a press conference, I don't know, I think it was after the Rutgers game. Big baby steps forward, definitely. That's about the only story I can share on that aspect of showing his emotions, but he is the ultimate guy that's just always locked in.

You see guys like this once in a generation that are so hard-working, put their head down and don't let any distractions get to them, and he is just 100% focused on not only himself, but helping this team win. Like I said, that's one in a generational talent, and he is going to do extraordinary things in the future, but right now, you can see where his focus is, and that's with this team.

Q. For Jordan. This kind of follows us on what Jeff just asked about Keegan's ascension. You've been around a while. You have brothers who play the game. You've been around a lot of good players. Did you see this coming? Did you sort of -- were there elements of his game when he was younger when he first came into the program that you said, yeah, this guy could be a star?

JORDAN BOHANNON: I think last year, you saw flashes of that. Obviously, it was really hard to see. We had so many talented guys last year from Joe Wieskamp to C.J. to Luka. Just go down the line, we had so many talented players. And Jack Nunge who went to transfer to Xavier, he is, like I said, once in a generational player. He is showing that this year. The fact that he broke Luka Garza's single season scoring record this year. After what Luka Garza just did last year, that shows the type of player he is, but that also shows the work he put in from going from what he did last year from seven to eight points per game to being the single season holder in points per game at Iowa. That step just doesn't happen by accident. That step happens by day in and day out of continuing to work hard and helping this team win, and that's exactly what he did in this offseason.

Q. Jordan, your résumé is chockful of individual accolades. The one thing that may be missing is that deep run in March. This is your last chance for the basketball games. What does this mean to you, the last run for you in college basketball maybe to make one more deep run?

JORDAN BOHANNON: It means everything to me. That's why I came back. Me and Keegan had a moment after we won the Big Ten title. He pretty much just said briefly that this is why you came back right here as the confetti was falling, and that's when all the emotions kind of hit me and Keegan and everyone else on the team that we worked so hard this offseason to accomplish that goal, and as well as make a deep run into March Madness. And this is our first stop, hopefully the first stop of many stops. All we can do right now is continue to focus on each other and not listen to outside noise and continue to work.

Q. Go back to you, Jordan. You had a moment on social media the other day that I thought was pretty funny. I don't know if everybody else did, but I thought it was pretty funny. I'm just wondering why? I think some people see that and think, like, why draw more attention to yourself? Why draw more attention to the critics? What is it about you that made you decide, like, yeah, I think I'm going to have a little fun with this?

JORDAN BOHANNON: I just take my steps I've taken to help college athletes out this past year. I've been employed by the NCPA, and the National College Players Association, and thanks to the NIL waiver that was passed this year, I've been able to talk to thousands of -- hundreds of, if not thousands, of athletes across the country these past eight to nine months and learn their stories and their backgrounds and what they've been through. And I think the fact that I was able to -- I have pretty thick skin, so I don't really take notes of those DMs. A lot of our guys on the team get the same DMs. We're not focused on that.

Myself to bring a spotlight to that kind of just bringing back to other college athletes because a lot of those college athletes that get those DMs, they struggle a lot. You hear all these guys that are going through depression, anxiety, and playing on the big stage and worrying about what other people are saying about them, it's a real thing, a real issue that's going on, and now there's just another reason why I decided to bring a spotlight to that.



