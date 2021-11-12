Hawkeyes talk win over Kansas City

The Hawkeyes have gotten off to strong starts in the first two games of the season and that has been fueled by a strong defensive effort. Two key players in those starts are Filip Rebraca and Keegan Murray.



On Friday night, Murray posted another career high, this time with 25 points, including a flurry of scoring to begin the second half. Rebraca, who had played Kansas City twice last season, finished one point short of his first career double-double in an Iowa uniform.

They discussed the quick starts that the starting unit has gotten off to and how it has been focused on the defensive end of the court, the chemistry among the starting unit that has developed this season, and how each they have both helped the Hawkeyes start the season 2-0.

