Hawkeyes upset by Buckeyes
On paper, the Iowa Field Hockey team was supposed to handle Ohio State. The statistics showed that the Buckeyes had been over-matched against ranked teams all season. Coming into Friday’s contest they were 1-4 against ranked teams and had been outscored 9-2 in their four losses. The script flipped today and the Buckeyes shutout the Hawkeyes in a 2-0 upset victory.
The Hawkeyes put pressure on the Ohio State defense in the first quarter and got four shots, but were not able to find the goal. Over the next two quarters Iowa fell silent on the offensive side and were only able to muster one shot. The Buckeyes took advantage and got themselves the lead.
Ohio State got on the board in the 26th minute off of a penalty corner opportunity. Leanne Bough put her shot past a diving Grace McGuire and put the Buckeyes up 1-0. Then in the 41st minute, Sarah Charley was able to sneak behind the Hawkeye defense and Makenna Webster got the ball to her. Charley took into the scoring circle and while her first shot was saved by McGuire, she was able to corral the rebound and score to give OSU a commanding 2-0 lead.
Iowa was forced to push the envelope offensively in the final quarter, but they still couldn’t get anything into the goal. The Hawkeyes had five penalty corners and put five shots on goal, however, goalkeeper Abby Danson was up for the challenge and saved all five shots.
On the day, the Hawkeyes out-shot Ohio State 12-3, put eight shots on goal and had five penalty corners, but the Buckeyes took a page out of the Iowa offensive book and scored two goals on just three shots.
After scoring 32 goals in their first nine games (3.5 gpg), Iowa has scored just five goals over the last five games, while they are 2-3 over that stretch.
The loss drops Iowa to 10-4 on the season and 3-3 in Big Ten play. It snaps a eight game winning streak against the Buckeyes and is just the Hawkeyes second loss against a team outside the top 20 since 2017. They will look to bounce back on Sunday in Ann Arbor, as the Hawkeyes are set to take on #10 Michigan. The game is at 11:00am and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.