On paper, the Iowa Field Hockey team was supposed to handle Ohio State. The statistics showed that the Buckeyes had been over-matched against ranked teams all season. Coming into Friday’s contest they were 1-4 against ranked teams and had been outscored 9-2 in their four losses. The script flipped today and the Buckeyes shutout the Hawkeyes in a 2-0 upset victory.

The Hawkeyes put pressure on the Ohio State defense in the first quarter and got four shots, but were not able to find the goal. Over the next two quarters Iowa fell silent on the offensive side and were only able to muster one shot. The Buckeyes took advantage and got themselves the lead.

Ohio State got on the board in the 26th minute off of a penalty corner opportunity. Leanne Bough put her shot past a diving Grace McGuire and put the Buckeyes up 1-0. Then in the 41st minute, Sarah Charley was able to sneak behind the Hawkeye defense and Makenna Webster got the ball to her. Charley took into the scoring circle and while her first shot was saved by McGuire, she was able to corral the rebound and score to give OSU a commanding 2-0 lead.



