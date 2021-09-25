Hawks beat Colorado State 24-14

Box Score

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Spencer Petras threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 5 Iowa needed a second-half comeback to defeat Colorado State 24-14 on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes (4-0) won their 10th consecutive game, the program’s longest streak since winning 12 games to open the 2015 season. Iowa also has a 15-game nonconference winning streak, the longest current streak in the nation.

Colorado State (1-3) led 14-7 at halftime, but the Hawkeyes scored touchdowns on back-to-back possessions that took a combined four plays in the third quarter.

A fumble recovery by Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell at the Colorado State 6-yard line set up a touchdown run by wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr., on the next play that tied the game. Petras threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to tight end Sam LaPorta on the next possession to give Iowa a 21-14 lead.

Campbell, who had 18 tackles, led Iowa’s defense, which held Colorado State to just 32 yards on 19 plays in the third quarter. The Hawkeyes have a streak of 26 consecutive games in which they have held their opponents to 24 points or less, the longest current streak among Power Five schools.

Petras, who had a 43-yard touchdown pass to freshman receiver Keagan Johnson in the first half to give Iowa an early 7-0 lead, had his streak of 23 quarters without an interception end in the second quarter when Colorado State cornerback Robert Floyd wrestled away a pass intended for Tracy and returned it 62 yards. That set up Todd Centeio’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Gary Williams.

THE TAKEAWAY

The Hawkeyes, who had 179 yards in the first half but could only get seven points, showed they could come back from their early issues as they get back into Big Ten play next week at Maryland. Colorado State controlled the first half, but couldn’t sustain the momentum.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Hawkeyes, who have their highest ranking in the AP poll since 2015, should hold steady despite the first-half struggle.

UP NEXT

Colorado State: Hosts San Jose State on October 9.

Iowa: At Maryland on Friday.