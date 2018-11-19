Iowa point guard Jordan Bohannon sent out a group to his teammates after returning home from winning the 2K Classic. The message was simple, "we are 0-0", which is essentially saying don't get to caught up in the 4-0 start to the season. Talking to the Iowa players, the message was received and understood. On Monday as the Hawkeyes prepared for Alabama State on Wednesday evening, Joe Wieskamp, Luka Garza, and Connor McCaffery talked about the team's mentality after the success in New York City.

