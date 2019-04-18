A strong showing last weekend at The Opening from Solon wide receiver Jace Andregg left him with one of the most impressive testing rankings in the entire county.

“It went really well," said Andregg. "Testing went good, but my 40 time wasn’t very good. My starts didn’t go very well. I know that I can run low 4.6. The drills were good, and I learned a few things from those. The one-on-ones also went well.”

Andregg has received word from a few coaches following his times in St. Louis.

“I have received some messages from coaches congratulating me and few new coaches that have text me, but there hasn’t been much.”

A visit to Iowa City is on the schedule this Saturday for Andregg. He knows what he will be watching for while there.

“Just being able to talk to the coaches face to face again," Andregg said. "I want to see how they run their practices and what type of tempo/intensity they have.”

Andregg continues to be a playmaker that the Hawkeye coaches are keeping a close eye on.

“They told me that I was one of their top prospects the last time I was there.”

The Iowa program is one that Andregg has kept a close eye on while growing up.

“I feel like they have really good program and they develop all of their players very well.”

Andregg is unsure where he will be headed next after this weekend.

“I don’t have any planned yet this spring.”

A recent scholarship upped Andregg's offer total to three at this point.

“South Dakota State, Northern Iowa, and North Dakota.”