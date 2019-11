After three straight wins that feel like they righted the ship since the loss to DePaul, the Iowa basketball team certainly feels like they are prepared for what's ahead starting on Thursday when they play Texas Tech in Las Vegas. Following the win over Cal Poly on Sunday afternoon, C.J. Fredrick, Ryan Kriener, and Luka Garza discussed the upcoming games and what their thoughts were on potentially moving forward without Jack Nunge in the lineup.