The Hawkeye baseball team sits somewhere firmly on the bubble as they head to Omaha this week for the Big Ten Tournament. On Monday, Iowa started their prep work for the opening contest on Wednesday morning then they face #3 seed Michigan, who the Hawkeyes took 2-3 from earlier this season.



The Hawkeyes are confident they can make another run, like they have the past two years, including winning last seasons tournament. We caught up with Robert Neustrom, Tyler Cropley, Nick Allgeyer, Zach Daniels, and Chris Whelan to get their thoughts on what it will take to make a run and get into the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season.

