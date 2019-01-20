There's hot shooting and then there's what the Iowa basketball team did on Sunday afternoon, which turned out to be historic. Iowa made an arena record 68% of their shots and made 15-21 from three point range (71.4%). The Hawkeyes also had three players crack the 20 point mark. Those three players: Joe Wieskamp, Luka Garza, and Isaiah Moss, along with Tyler Cook and Connor McCaffery discuss Iowa's fifth straight win in conference play and how they got going offensively in the win over the Fighting Illini.

