HawkeyeReport - Hawks split series in Twin Cities

The Iowa Hawkeyes traveled to US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota for their second straight week of neutral site play. The football stadium makes for one of the more interesting venues in college baseball and it played host to an Iowa, Nebraska and Ohio State pod series this weekend.

Game 1 – vs Ohio State

The story of game one was the performance by Iowa starting pitcher Trenton Wallace. Wallace started off the game, retiring the first nine Buckeye batters, while recording three strikeouts.

The 6th inning provided the most trouble for Wallace, when he allowed two hits, but a pop out to Fullard at first ended the inning. All in all, Wallace went six innings, striking out ten and just allowing four base runners. It was a sparkling performance for the redshirt junior.

Meanwhile, in the 4th the Hawkeyes got back to back hits from Matthew Sosa and Brayden Frazier to begin the inning. A passed ball would score Sosa and a Brett McCleary single would score Frazier to put them up 2-0.

Then in the 7th, Tyler Snep skied a, two out, seemingly easy pop fly into right field, but the glass ceiling at US Bank gave the Buckeye outfielders some trouble and the ball dropped. Michael Seegers would come around to score on the play and the Hawkeyes made it 3-0.

Trace Hoffman and Ben Beutel came in and both threw scoreless innings, combining for three strikeouts, to keep the lead intact. The Hawks would add one more in the 8th, when Michael Seegers laid down a bunt that brought in Ben Norman for the teams fourth run. Ben Probst and Dylan Nedved came in in the 9th and finished the game for a Hawkeye 4-0 win.

Game 2 – vs Nebraska

Missed opportunities were the story of the game on Saturday morning vs the Cornhuskers.

The Hawkeyes had chances in the 3rd, 4th, 6th and 9th innings, but were a combined 0-6 withing runners in scoring position. Their best chance came in the 3rd when they had runners on second and third with one out. Nebraska pitcher Chance Hroch struck out Paul Vossen and then got Izaya Fullard to ground out, to end the inning. Hroch threw six quality innings for the Huskers, allowing five hits and striking out seven, while blanking the Hawkeyes. The scoring opened in the 5th inning, when 2B Brice Matthews lifted a fly ball over the right field wall to give Nebraska a 1-0 lead.

Then in the 6th, the Huskers added more with a Jack Steil RBI single and then a two run single from Joe Acker a little later. Drew Irvine went 5.2 innings for the Hawkeyes, allowing six hits and four runs, while striking out eight. An Irvine errant throw in the 6th helped the Huskers extend that 1-0 lead to a four run lead.

In the 9th, the Hawkeyes loaded the bases on three Cam Wynne walks, but Spencer Schwellenbach came in and struck out pinch hitter Peyton Williams to end the threat and the game. Jacob Henderson threw two solid innings for Iowa, striking out four, but the Hawkeyes could never get the big hit to threaten the Huskers lead.





Game 3 – vs Ohio State

Cam Baumann was looking to have a different start, after a rough outing last week vs Michigan and he improved. Baumann got out of trouble in the 1st and then threw back to back 1-2-3 innings.

In the 4th, Buckeye 1B Conner Pohl took Baumann deep to right field, giving them a 1-0 lead. The Hawkeyes would respond in the top of the 5th, working Ben Norman around the bases after he walked, to tie the score 1-1. Baumann came out in the 5th, after allowing a lead off double. He went 4 innings, allowing four hits, two runs and striking out five.

Later in the 5th, Will Semb faced bases loaded and the Buckeyes up 2-1, when Mitchell Okuley lifted one down the left field line. The ball was misplayed by catcher Austin Martin, who was playing left field and the bases emptied, extending the lead to 5-1. Three more Buckeye hits would extend the lead to 7-1.

In the 6th, Ben Norman delivered with a home run to CF to cut the Ohio State lead to 7-3. It was the teams first of the year. Then in the 7th, the Hawks got the first three runners on, including an RBI single from Matthew Sosa, to cut the lead to 7-4.

Unfortunately, Bayden Root came in for the Buckeyes and Iowa could not get the big hit, leaving 1st and 2nd, with no outs stranded. The lead stayed at 7-4 and ultimately TJ Brock would come in for the 9th inning and finish the game off.

Game 4 – vs Nebraska

The Sunday game vs Nebraska is exactly what I expected from this Iowa team this year. Duncan Davitt went out and threw 5.1 innings of no-hit ball, while striking out six Huskers.

In all, Davitt went 6 innings, allowing just one run and two hits. The Hawkeyes got on the board in the 3rd, when Nebraska CF Jaxon Hallmark over ran a pop fly, leading to a Brendan Sher double.

After a Sam Link walk, Ben Norman singled to CF off Jake Bunz, scoring Sher. Matthew Sosa followed with a single to LF and the Hawks went up 2-0. They would add another run on a Brett McCleary sacrifice bunt and Iowa led 3-0 after 3 innings.

The Huskers tried to make a comeback when Logan Foster doubled off reliever Dylan Nedved to score Leighton Banjoff, but Nedved got back to back fly outs to end the threat. Then in the 8th, Nebraska had the leadoff runner on, but a Hallmark line drive was caught by a diving Izaya Fullard at 1st and he landed on the base to complete the double play. Nedved went three innings to complete the save and Iowa won the final game of the weekend 3-1.

Weekend Analysis

A frustrating Saturday was bookended by wins on Friday vs Ohio State and today vs Nebraska.

The Hawks had spots in both Saturday games where a play here and there could have changed both results. However, they responded well today putting together their best performance of the year in my opinion.

Good pitching, timely hitting and solid fielding led to the win this afternoon. Trenton Wallace and Duncan Davitt had excellent starts, while Ben Norman and Matthew Sosa led the way at the plate.

Now its time for some campus baseball. The Hawkeyes will be in action next weekend at Duane Banks Field vs Nebraska and I will be in attendance for the first time this season. Hopefully, the win today will lead to the team getting hot at home next week.

Top Performances

Trenton Wallace- 6 inn, 10 strikeouts, 2 walks, 2 hits, 0 runs vs Ohio State

Duncan Davitt- 6 inn, 2 hits, 1 run, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks vs Nebraska

Dylan Nedved- 3 inn, 2 hits, 2 strikeouts, save vs Nebraska

Jacob Henderson- 2 innings, 4 strikeouts, 1 hit, 0 runs vs Nebraska

Matthew Sosa- Has gotten a hit in all 8 games this season

Ben Norman- 6 hits and 6 walks, including a HR this weekend