It was a chippy game, but more importantly, it was a victory for the Iowa basketball team on Thursday night over in-state rival Iowa State. The Hawkeyes had four players in double figures, led by 26 points from junior Tyler Cook. Following the victory, Cook, Joe Wieskamp, Cordell Pemsl, and Nicholas Baer discussed the victory and the chippy incidents in the game. Pemsl also discusses the possibility that he will now play this year after earlier indicating that he would redshirt this season.

