Led by an early scoring flurry from Luka Garza, Iowa jumped out to a 12-0 lead and were never threatened on Wednesday evening as they blew out an overwhelmed Alabama State team, 105-78 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Garza led the way with 22 points on 8-8 shooting and he was followed closely by freshman Joe Wieskamp, who scored 20 points. After the game, Garza, Wieskamp, and point guard Connor McCaffery discussed the win that moved Iowa to 5-0 on the season.