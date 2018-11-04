Ticker
Hawks talk exhibition win

The Iowa basketball team cruised to an easy 103-46 win on Sunday over Guilford College. Following the victory, three of Iowa's leading scorers met with the media to discuss it. We spoke with Tyler Cook, who had 12 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists. Joe Wieskamp also visited with the media after his first "game" in an Iowa uniform. The freshman guard scored 14 points and had 5 rebounds. We also hear from Luka Garza, who updates how his health after recently returning from surgery.

