HawkeyeReport - Hawks talk loss to Fighting Illini

The Hawkeyes hung around for most of the game, but in the final minutes, the Fighting Illini were able to pull away from an 82-71 victory in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.



Following the physical match-up, Iowa veteran Connor McCaffey, Luka Garza, and Jordan Bohannon discussed the challenges presented by the Illini, how the game was officiated, and what happens next for the Hawkeye basketball team as they wait to find out who they will play in the NCAA Tournament.

