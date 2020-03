The frustration was evident from Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp, and Ryan Kriener. Losing to Purdue for a second time and getting pushed around in the process was not sitting well with any of the Iowa players. Following the loss to Purdue, where the Hawkeyes were punished on the glass and out-hustled at times in the open court, all three Iowa players discussed the loss, what went wrong, and why this one in particular was very frustrating.