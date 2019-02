At the under four minute timeout it didn't look good for the Iowa basketball team. Trailing by double figures, fans started to file out of Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tyler Cook and his teammates took notice of that and made those that decided to beat the traffic miss one of the greatest comebacks in Iowa basketball history. Cook and Joe Wieskamp discuss the epic rally by the Hawkeyes and the junior forward talks about the fans leaving early and missing a great finish.