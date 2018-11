It wasn't always pretty, but the Hawkeyes prevailed in their opening game of the season on Thursday night. Led by freshman Joe Wieskmap's 15 points, Iowa pulled away in the second half to a 77-63 win over UMKC. Following the victory, Wieskamp, Tyler Cook, Ryan Kriener, and Maishe Dailey discussed the up's and down's the Iowa team experienced in the win and how they got going in the second half.