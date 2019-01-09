Playing without leading scorer Tyler Cook, the Iowa basketball team knew that it would take a team effort to leave Northwestern with a win. They got that and more on Wednesday night in their 73-63 victory over the Wildcats. Freshman Joe Wieskamp led the way in the second half, finishing with 19 points and Luka Garza stepped up in a big way with 16 big points. Meanwhile, Nicholas Baer did his part with 10 rebounds. The three Hawkeyes discuss playing without Cook and picking up a huge road win.

