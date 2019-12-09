The Hawkeyes got back on track on Monday night with a much needed conference win over Minnesota. It was a team effort to pick up the victory with Luka Garza once again scoring at a high level with 21 points and 10 rebounds. But, it also featured a different looking box score for Jordan Bohannon, who didn't score a point, but he did dish out ten assists and had zero turnovers. Garza, Bohannon, and C.J. Fredrick discuss Iowa's improved defense and the importance of the win over the Gophers heading into Thursday game in Ames.

