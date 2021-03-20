HawkeyeReport - Hawks talk win over Grand Canyon

The Hawkeyes came out of the gate strong and were never really threatened on Saturday evening as Iowa cruised to an 86-74 victory over Grand Canyon to advance in the NCAA Tournament. Iowa was led by 24 points from All American Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp chipped in with 16 points and a team high 8 rebounds.



Following the victory over the Antelopes on Saturday, the two Iowa stars met with the media and discussed how the Hawkeyes will have to improve their defensive effort on Monday when they face an Oregon team that ended up receiving a bye into the next game due to Covid issues within the VCU program.

