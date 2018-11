A fiery halftime talk from head coach Fran McCaffery was exactly what the Iowa basketball team needed on Tuesday night as Iowa rallied in the second half on their way to a 69-68 victory over Pitt in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. After the game, Iowa's Nicholas Baer, Joe Wieskamp, and Jordan Bohannon credit McCaffery for getting them going at the start of the second half which led to allowing the Panthers just 22 points in the second 20 minutes of action.