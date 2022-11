Iowa was pushed early on, but the Hawkeyes turned up the pressure in the late stages of the first half and cruised to a 118-72 win over Truman State in an exhibition game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.



The Hawkeyes were led by Kris Murray with 24 points and Tony Perkins had 18 in the victory. The two veterans were joined in the post game by freshman point guard Dasonte Bowen, who had a team high 8 assists in the game. They talked about the ramped up pressure in the final eight minutes of the first half and the big plays (and dunks) by Murray and Perkins.