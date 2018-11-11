The Hawkeyes were pushed and pressed by UW-Green Bay on Sunday afternoon, but they fought through the fouls and pressure to pull away late for a 93-82 victory at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. What really helped the Hawkeyes in the second half was a focus to get the ball on the block and that led by Connor McCaffery. The redshirt freshman point guard says he stayed patient and wait for Luka Garza and Tyler Cook to get open and they converted. He also found Jordan Bohannon and got him going from beyond the arch. McCaffery, Garza, Bohannon and bench energy man Nicholas Baer discuss the win over Green Bay, the post feeds paying off, and what's ahead this week on their trip to New York City.

