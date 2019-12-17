How do you sum up the life of a legend?

It’s nearly impossible to do when it comes to the life led by John Hayden Fry.

We all know him as Hayden and the legendary head coach passed away Tuesday night just a few months short from his 91st birthday. The impact he left at the University of Iowa, in the state of Texas, and all around college football is really too immense to really fully describe.

He was part showman, part psychologist, and more importantly one hell of a football coach.

Several years ago while on vacation I happened to attend a book signing for legendary author Buzz Bissinger, who wrote the book “Friday Night Lights”. The book was about high school football in Odessa, Texas and Fry grew up there in the 1940’s. I told Bissinger that I was a sportswriter that covered Iowa football and he said with excitement, “Did you cover Hayden?” I told him a little bit at the very end of his career and then he said, “They still talk about Hayden Fry every time I am in Odessa. The man is a legend there.” I quickly told Bissinger, “He’s a legend in Iowa too.”

That was Hayden Fry.

Wherever he went, he became a legend.

From coaching high school football in Texas, to his time at SMU and North Texas State, to his final stop at Iowa, Fry not only brought excitement thanks to his colorful personality, but winning. A lot of winning.

Fry finished his career with a record of 232-178-10. At Iowa, he compiled a record of 143-89-6 and he earned induction into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2003.

But, that’s not half the story with Hayden Fry.

He was a builder at heart and what he did at each stop was build winners. Perhaps his toughest re-build was at Iowa.

When he arrived in Iowa City in the winter of 1978-79, Iowa was riding a streak of 17 straight non-winning seasons. In those days the Big Ten was known as the Big Two and the Little Eight, with Michigan and Ohio State basically trading the league title and the trip to the Rose Bowl from year to year.

Fry arrived and in his first real public appearance in front of Iowa fans at a Hawkeye basketball game delivered a simple message, “We are going to win.”

The Hawkeyes finished 5-6 and 4-7 in his first two years leading the Iowa program and then in 1981, Fry delivered on his promise that Iowa would win within four years. After losing to Nebraska the previous year by the score of 57-0, the Hawkeyes beat the Cornhuskers 10-7. It was his first signature win leading the program.

Then in October, Iowa did the unthinkable, they went to Michigan and won 9-7. November 21, 1981 will go down as one of the great moments in Fry’s tenure. As Iowa was defeating Michigan State 36-7, Ohio State was beating Michigan which sent the Hawkeyes to the Rose Bowl for the first time since 1958. Roses were dropping from the Kinnick Stadium press box that afternoon and a celebration decades in the making was underway.

Iowa became the first Big Ten school not named Michigan or Ohio State since 1968 to earn the spot in the Rose Bowl. The days of the Big Two and the Little Eight were officially over thanks to Hayden Fry.

Fry went on to lead Iowa to two more Rose Bowls, but never accomplished his ultimate goal of winning one of them. Overall, he led Iowa to 14 bowl games, winning six of them.

More important, he changed the culture of Iowa football. The Hawkeye program isn’t where it’s at today without the work that Fry did. The state of the art practice facility and the renovations of Kinnick Stadium have his finger prints on it.

He also developed perhaps the most legendary coaching tree in the history of college football.

Kirk Ferentz, Bob Stoops, Bill Snyder, Barry Alverez, Dan McCarney, Mike Stoops, Mark Stoops, and Bret Bielema are just some of the head coaches developed under Fry. He also had great assistant coaches like Bill Brashier, Carl Jackson, and Bernie Wyatt.

The football coach side of it is only half the story.

From his stories of teaching Roy Orbison in Odessa to phone calls from John Wayne and working the oil field with George H.W. Bush, Fry seemed to know just about everyone and he could spin a yarn. He even coached football while he was in the Marines against Al Davis, who went on to coach and eventually own the Oakland Raiders.

He taught his players to do the Hokey Pokey after winning games, painted the visitors’ locker room pink, wore his signature white pants and sun glasses on the sidelines, created a Tiger Hawk, changed the Iowa uniforms to look like the Pittsburgh Steelers to build a winning culture, invented the Swarm to teach unity and togetherness, and made it cool to say scratch where it itches.

Heck, how many college coaches had sitcoms loosely developed about them? That’s what happened with the long time TV series, “Coach”, starring Craig T. Nelson in the last 80’s and into the 90’s. The show was developed and produced by Iowa grad Barry Kemp, who named the coach Hayden Fox.

There will never be another coach and person like Hayden Fry.

He was the right man at the right time for Iowa.

While he was always a Texan in his heart, Fry grew to love the University of Iowa during his tenure leading the program. The one moment that will stands out among all others when we think of Hayden Fry will be at his retirement press conference when he said these words with tears in his eyes, “I love the state of Iowa and the University of Iowa. I will always be a Hawk.”

That love was mutual.

Godspeed Hayden. You will be missed, but never forgotten.