To be a good quarterback at the college level, you have to practice a healthy lifestyle. For Nate Stanley that means time management is important and getting the proper amount of rest every day. The Iowa quarterback tries to get nine hours of sleep every night and that process begins with managing his time. He discusses time management, what he's seen from the Penn State defense, when he checks the weather report for each game, and if last week's wind impacted the game plan and how it was communicated to him.

