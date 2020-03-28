One of the Hawkeye sports most impacted by the complete shutdown of athletics this spring as Iowa baseball. Coach Rick Heller discusses the sudden end to the baseball season and what he told his players when the NCAA made the call to cancel the season. He also discusses the potential return for seniors and how that might impact his roster.



Q: What have these last few weeks been like for you?

HELLER: I guess I would start off by saying it’s really strange going from like 100 miles per hour to zero. Like everyone else, this takes you out of your norm. Just trying to get some exercise, doing some reading on some self-help type stuff, and trying to stay in communication with the players via a text or a call to try and get grip on what our next moves might be. Right now there’s not a whole lot we can do other than wait to see what the ruling is on what will happen.

Q: What did you see from your team before things got shut down? It seemed like things were going pretty well.

HELLER: We were super happy with the progress we were making. We played really well at times and we had a couple games early on where we had a major letdown, but we bounced back and played well. I thought we played well against Kanas to end the season. I think it was really coming together and felt good about where we were. We were playing well in all areas and the pitching was heading in the right direction. We were defining roles and guys were feeling good about where they were at. I was happy with how we were playing defensively and the offense had picked up in the last six to eight games. The lineup was starting to get set and we thought this team had a chance to be really good if we could show consistency.

Q: Looking at your senior class, you had a lot of really big contributors in there. Have you started any conversations with those guys about if the NCAA rules that they could come back or are you just going to wait for the ruling and address it with them at that point?

HELLER: We have had some casual chats with a lot of them and it will effect each one differently. The draft is also going to play a role in that when you are talking about Martin, Norman, and Judkins. If they get drafted, they are going to sign, but if there’s no draft, then they would come back, I’m sure. We are just waiting to see what happens. One of the first things I did was send a note out to those guys and basically say, we don’t need an answer and you need to talk to your family about it. I think the family needs to make the decision. We are not a full ride sport and the families are paying for them to go to college, so that piece of the puzzle is important as well.

Q: How will this impact guys with the summer leagues that they usually play in?

HELLER: That’s interesting because it depends on how things goes. Let’s say the summer leagues do play, they are going to be booming because every kid is going to want to go out and play. The trend the last few years was to leave guys home and train and then ramp things up in the fall, especially for pitchers that had thrown a lot of innings. Now everyone is going to looking for a place to play and we have been getting hit with e-mails from summer league teams, where they are expanding rosters and different things to try and make it better for the guys who are coming out. A lot of the younger guys, especially the position players, had been placed already. We usually hold back our rotation guys and guys that had 50 plus innings and we try to do what’s best working with their families. All those guys are going to be looking for places to play and that will be ongoing for the next few weeks.

Q: What to you has been the toughest part for you to deal with regarding Iowa baseball?

HELLER: Well the toughest part is that you have seen the work, not just in our program, but around the country, along with the coaches to get ready for the season and then it’s gone. I especially feel for the seniors because they are the leaders of the team and they had done a good job developing our culture and making sure that was ok. I think about the commitment and the hard work that they all the guys put into getting ready for the season and then not being able to see it thru hurts.

When I had to tell the team that day that it was over, that was awful. I haven’t felt any worse in my career. The time I had to tell the team at UNI that they were dropping the program felt similar to this. Not as bad, but bad. We had kids cry and it was awful. We aren’t the only one’s going through it and hopefully something positive comes out of this.

Q: What did you tell them when you found out the season was over?

HELLER: It was a really trying day. We were playing Kanas on Wednesday. We won a game and then we were flying to play Northridge at 5 pm on Thursday. As of noon on Thursday, we were still going to Northridge. We got the call about 1 pm that the trip wasn’t happening. I got the guys over to the facility and let them know we weren’t flying to Northridge, but we were going to scrimmage on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and then get ready for the next week. Two hours later it went from that to the season being over. To only have an hour to prepare to talk to the guys at 4 pm and tell them the season was over was really difficult to get your thoughts together and do it in a proper way. You guys know me, it was very matter of fact, we have no control over his and they announced the season was over. I told them that we will do everything we can for the guys to make sure they are taken care of academically and make sure that they can get home because we are going on spring break. We were hoping we could get together to train. We have a lot of guys that need to get ready for summer ball and stay in shape or hoping to get drafted. If there are tryout camps, we would hope we could get together to train and it wouldn’t be our last day together. That was the message and it was really tough because it was so final and so quick.

Then the next morning you wake up and hope it was just a bad dream and you can get back to playing. We realized it wasn’t a bad dream and it wasn’t going to happen and started to deal with is more realistically. I think for the first seven or eight days, most of the team stayed in Iowa City. I know that they were thinking maybe it could change and we could get together again.

Q: Is the NCAA just thinking about seniors and how does that impact roster size down the road?

HELLER: Well, I don’t know. It’s really messy. When that committee gets together on Monday, they will have to figure it out. Once they get into the room they will see how the scholarships will have to be distributed and how the coaches will have to do that and maintain a 35 man roster with 27 on scholarship when you have ten guys coming in to replace your ten seniors. Then you have already given that money away to guys who you thought would be drafted and signed. Baseball is really difficult every day trying to manage that. At the end of the day it has to end up at 11.7, 27, and 35. Well, that is the question, if you are going to give the eligibility back then you are going to have to make a concession on those numbers. I think all of us are anxious to know the decision, but none of us know what is going to happen.

Q: Have you had discussions about all these things with Gary Barta? Also is there a chance you could do sort of a fall season if all this clears up?

HELLER: First, Gary Barta has been outstanding in communicating to all the coaches. Matt Henderson is my admin and we talk on a daily basis and he is getting information and sharing it with me. I feel really confident that Gary is doing everything in his power to do what is right and support what is right. But, who knows what the majority will say. He has been outstanding through all this.

With the fall ball, it’s really messy too. There was some talk about just playing a fall season or whatever, I just don’t see it being feasible in my mind. Now having more fall ball this year makes total sense to me. But, logistically it would be hard. We would have to get the guys back in July and start playing in August and to do it right would be a monumental task. I also can’t imagine seniors wanting to come back just to play in the fall and no chance of a tournament or anything like that.

Q: What have your guys done in terms of workouts?

HELLER: Our strength coach has been outstanding. He has been sending them all kinds of ideas to train at home and to stay in shape. The weather has been ok around here so they can get outside and do defensive drills and play catch and do that anywhere they can find open ground. The hitters are the ones that really have struggled because all of the facilities are locked down and trying to find a cage where they could do that adequately is hard to find right now. I wish guys could come in and hit in our cages and limit the number in there, but that’s not where we are right now. Finding places to hit has been the hardest problem.

Q: Have you been thinking about what recruiting might look like after this?

HELLER: Yeah, we have been talking about it every day. Marty and I have been talking every day about all the options and what we might do. Our hands are tied right now when it comes to recruiting any new players. Once we get the decision comes down on Monday, we will have a better idea. For us, we are three years down the road in recruiting, looking at the sophomore class. This decision impacts classes to come. It really impacts everything and we are going to move quickly once the decision is made.

Q: When things do open back up, will it help that Iowa high schools have summer baseball?

HELLER: We are hoping that they play this summer because it would be a great thing for us. We are the ones out there all the time recruiting in our state. I think that could potentially be a benefit for us if they are allowed to play.

Q: What kind of questions are you getting from guys you have signed?

HELLER: They have been great. Everyone is hanging in there. Some of the kids who play spring baseball are pretty bummed because their seasons have been cancelled. We are just trying to reassure them that everything is all right and we hope that can still get into summer leagues and be able to play. The big question a lot of our guys have been asking is they were all coming here this summer and train and take classes and that’s on hold right now. We just don’t know about summer school right now.

Q: Are you working out of home now?

HELLER: Well, we aren’t supposed to go in the office. I’ve been working out of my home and that’s a tough one for me because the office is my happy place and I not being able to go in there takes you out of your routine. It’s been challenging for me to get into a routine. First thing in the morning I always look forward to getting into the office and those feelings are still there and I miss that.