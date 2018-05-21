Rick Heller is a very good baseball coach, particularly when it comes to the Big Ten Tournament. Heller's Iowa team has made a run to the title game the last two years, including winning the title last season.



Heller knows that his Hawkeyes need to make another run this year to get back to the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year. He discusses the state of the team heading into their trip to Omaha, how he plans to manage his pitching staff this week, and what he feels his squad needs to do this week to make a return trip to the NCAA's.

