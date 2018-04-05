Omaha linebacker Nick Henrich had a chance to return to Iowa City on Wednesday for a spring visit with the Hawkeyes. For the 6-foot-3, 210-pound Henrich, whose father Mike played tennis at Iowa in the 80’s, it was an opportunity to spend some one-on-one time with the Hawkeye coaching staff, watch the team at work in spring practice, and learn more about the football program. We caught up with him afterwards to get a complete update.

Q: What all did you get to do at Iowa yesterday?

HENRICH: It was a really great visit. I got to watch practice and really sit down and have a lot of great time talking to the coaches and academic advisors. It was a great time.

Q: Which coaches did you talk with and what did you hear from them?

HENRICH: I mostly talked to Coach Doyle, Coach Wallace, and Coach Ferentz. We just talked a lot about what they have to offer as a program and their great history of developing guys and making them into the best football player they can be.

Q: Talking with Coach Wallace, where do they see you fitting in at linebacker if you decide to go there?

HENRICH: They see me at either MIKE or WILL, one of the two inside guys, and said I could play either.

Q: What did you take away from watching them at work in spring practice?

HENRICH: It was really impressive. It was super organized and they really got after it.

Q: Leaving Iowa, obviously you have been there a couple times before, but what is your overall impression of the Hawkeyes right now?

HENRICH: I have a great impression. It’s a really great program and they’ve had a great history of developing guys.

Q: What other visits have you made here recently?

HENRICH: I went to Iowa State on Monday and then I’ll be going to Minnesota, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, and Nebraska this month.

Q: After those visits, do you sit down and start to look at things a little closer or what is the plan next?

HENRICH: Yeah, I’ll just probably see how things play out and maybe narrow it down a little bit and see where that takes me.

Q: Are you still looking at a summer decision right now?

HENRICH: Yeah, probably a summer decision.

Q: What are some of your main factors when you go to evaluate a program?

HENRICH: Just the coaching staff, the culture, how they develop guys, and just the overall atmosphere I guess.

Currently, Henrich holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Iowa State, Florida, Duke, Missouri, Kentucky, Kansas State, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, and Texas A&M, among others.

As a junior, Henrich finished the season with 120 tackles, 32 TFL, and 11 sacks.

