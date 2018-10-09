While the Iowa defensive line has stayed healthy, there have been plenty of changes behind Parker Hesse and his teammates up front. As a senior leader, Hesse says it's next man in for the back seven and he has complete faith in his teammates. Hesse discusses how the coaches have prepared the defense, the challenge of being on the road in back to back weeks and his message to the younger players, and the importance of doing the little things during the season that makes a huge difference.

