When Parker Hesse arrived in Iowa City, he followed the example set by the seniors on and off the field. When he moved to defensive line in the middle of his freshman year, Drew Ott took him under his wing and he has never forgot what that meant to him. Now the senior defensive end is paying it forward by setting the example and leading the young players on the defensive side of the ball. Hesse discusses how important the summer months are for a football team and being a mentor for the younger teammates.

