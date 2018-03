As the 2017 season progressed, the Iowa defensive line improved and developed a true two deep up front. According to veteran defensive end Parker Hesse, that depth paid dividends last year as he and his teammates were fresher as the game reached the fourth quarter.



Hesse, who is one of senior leaders of the defense, discusses how spring practice has gone, what they accomplished in the off-season in the weight room, and the solid depth up front heading into the 2018 season.