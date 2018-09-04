Parker Hesse has a vivid memory of his first real Iowa/Iowa State rivalry game. It was three years ago in Ames when Drew Ott went down with an elbow injury and defensive line coach Reese Morgan told him he was going in the game. It marked the start of Hesse's career as a starter for essentially the rest of his Hawkeye career. The senior defensive end discusses the rivalry with Iowa State, his high school rivalries, and the meaning of this game in his senior year.

