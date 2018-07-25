Parker Hesse and Matt Nelson are good friends on and off the field and they surprisingly enjoyed going back and forth with reporters at Big Ten Media Day on Tuesday afternoon. The senior defensive linemen took a few shots at each other about Hesse's lack of height and Nelson lack of a social life thanks to his focus on graduate exams.



They also discussed who they think will emerge on the defensive line and the defense in general, particularly at linebacker and much more. Nelson also gives us a detailed look at his potential future as a medical doctor.

