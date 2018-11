The Hawkeye defense got back on track on Saturday, holding an Illinois team that was rushing for over 250 yards per game to 149 yards on the ground and 231 overall. Parker Hesse and the Iowa players up front played a huge role in the outcome today. Hesse discusses the outstanding play of young sophomore A.J. Epenesa, who has a punt block and a forced fumble and touchdown He also discusses how this team responded this week to three straight losses.