The Iowa women's basketball team held their media day on Wednesday morning and to say that they are embracing expectations would be an understatement. The Hawkeyes, led by All American center Megan Gustafson, have plenty of firepower returning and they could have an added x-factor this season in guard Tania Davis, who returns after tearing her ACL last season. We visited with Gustafson, Davis, and guard Kathleen Doyle at media day to get their view on the upcoming season.