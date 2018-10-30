After earning the starting middle linebacker spot early in the first game of the season, Jack Hockaday thought that perhaps his senior season might be over after he limped off the field at Minnesota. He knew his knee was hurt, but he didn't know how bad. Fortunately, Hockaday only missed two games and was back on the field this past Saturday at Penn State, subbing in for his replacement, Kristian Welch. He discusses getting back on the field, his injury, and facing Purdue this weekend.

