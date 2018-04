After being listed as the backup to Josey Jewell last spring, Jack Hockaday ended up having an injury filled junior year. First there was a dislocated elbow that sidelined him for several weeks. Then he had his appendix removed, which led to another absence from the sidelines.



The good news for the senior to be is he's back on the field and healthy. He discusses the competition at middle linebacker and his injury filled 2017 season.