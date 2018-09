On the football field, chemistry usually takes time to develop. For T.J. Hockenson and Nate Stanley, the chemistry they have on the field is three years in the making. Since they arrived on campus, they have not only spent time on the field, but off of it getting to know each other. That friendship and time spent in the film room together is paying off on the field. Hockenson discusses their chemistry and how they developed it and looks ahead to Iowa State.