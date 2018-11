With the Hawkeyes facing a fourth and eight in the final minute of the game, T.J. Hockenson and Nate Stanley went to one of their favorite plays that they have practiced hundreds of times. The throw was on the mark and the catch by Hockenson resulted in a ten yard gain that set up the game winning field goal. The Iowa tight end discusses his big catch and the calm nature of Nate Stanley on the final game winning drive.