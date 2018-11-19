HawkeyeReport.com

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson is one of three finalists for the John Mackey Award, presented annually to the top tight end in the nation. The announcement was made Monday by the John Mackey Award. He is joined as a finalist by Albert Okwuegbunam of Missouri, and Stanford’s Kaden Smith.

The John Mackey Award winner will be announced Dec. 5, and presented on Dec. 6 at the Home Depot College Football Awards Red Carpet Show on ESPNU. Iowa’s Dallas Clark received the John Mackey Award in 2002. Tony Moeaki (2009), Allen Reisner (2010), and Noah Fant (2018) have all been semifinalists for the award.

Hockenson (6-foot-5, 250-pounds) is a redshirt sophomore from Chariton, Iowa (Chariton High School). He shared Mackey Award Player of the Week honors with teammate Noah Fant following Iowa’s 42-16 win at Indiana on Oct. 13.

Hockenson leads Iowa with 41 receptions for 663 yards and six receiving touchdowns. He also has one rushing touchdown. Hockenson is averaging 15.8 yards per catch after grabbing two receptions for 48 yards and two scores at Illinois. His career totals include 65 receptions for 983 yards and nine touchdowns. He is seventh among Iowa tight ends all-time with nine touchdowns.

Hockenson has surpassed 100 receiving yards twice in 2018, with 125 yards on three receptions versus Wisconsin and four catches for 107 yards at Indiana.

The Hawkeyes (7-4, 4-4) host Nebraska (4-7, 3-5) Friday (11:05 a.m., FOX) in the annual Heroes Game, which also is Iowa’s Senior Day. Tickets are available at hawkeyesports.com, or by calling 1-800-IAHAWKS.